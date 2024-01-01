TISA RECOGNIZES STAFF FOR LONG SERVICE

TISA recognised over 130 staff with long service awards in Port Moresby recently.

TISA Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Koisen acknowledged and congratulated the long service staff saying that their commitment is a testament to their character and perseverance.

“I truly am grateful for your commitment and support over the years’ and I would like to encourage you all to continue to give that same commitment as we transition to TISA Bank.” Mr. Koisen said.

One of the longest serving staff, Dorothy Bega, clocked in almost 40 years of service, serving in various roles within the organisation, reflected on her journey, and proudly added, that TISA has always served our people by understanding the challenges they faced. She added, her journey with TISA could be best described as a journey of trust, commitment and integrity.

“When I joined TISA in 1987, I did not have a clear direction on where I wanted to be. Looking back at my journey, I can say I have been given opportunities that have paved the way for my career with the organization. I was fortunate to be involved with several key milestones of TISA for which I am truly grateful for, and I look forward to the next chapter with TISA Bank.” Dorothy said.

Another Senior Application Administrator officer, Taita Labi, served for over 20 years with TISA also shared her journey with TISA.

Mrs. Labi, encouraged staff to believe in the effort and commitment they give to their job, as it contributes to making the service available to the member and customer.

Head of People & Culture, Ms Anna Leidimo said, “While we have grown as an organization, TISA remains committed to our people. Our people remain one of our most challenging yet rewarding part of the TISA journey.

“Together, there is a wealth of history, experience and key learnings that all our staff share with this this , TISA story and we are pleased to recognize staff for their commitment” Ms Leidimo added.

TISA has grown and matured as an organization with a wealth of history and a powerful brand story that spans over 50 years.

As TISA prepares to embark on offering commercial banking services, we acknowledge 130 long service staff who collectively have over 1,350 years of service, from 5 years, 10 years, 15 years and 20 plus years, the longest serving staff clocking in almost 40 years of service.