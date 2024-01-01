ONGLO URGES SUPPORTERS TO RESPECT COURT PROCESS

Petitioner in the Kundiawa Gembogl Election Petition Case William Gogl Onglo has called on his supporters back in the district of Simbu Province to remain calm while the court process continues.

Mr. Onglo made this call after the Supreme Court directional hearing by Justice Derek Hartshorn rescheduled the matter to November 8, 2024.

The decision to adjourn was made after Gileng Lawyers, counsel acting for ousted MP Muguwa Dilu, failed to submit Review Book and sought adjournment.

“I urge all my people to keep calm and continue to respect the rule of law and the courts,” says Onglo.

Mr. Onglo added that with the court process still ongoing, there is no member of Kundiawa Gembogl.

“As of today, Kundiawa Gembogl is still without a member of Parliament because the court is still in progress.”

Mr. Onglo stressed it was crucial that with no member in office, any dealings with Kundiawa Gembogl District Development Authority and its administration would be outside of established process and deem improper.

“It is crucial for service providers, contractors, and other line agencies like Department of Treasury, Finance, and the banks to adhere to and commit to orders of the court,” cautioned Onglo.