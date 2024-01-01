K1 MILLION PRIZE PROMOTION LAUNCH

By Lorraine Jimal

As a way to add value to the customer’s shopping around the country, Pepsi has launched its major promotion “Thirsty for Merch” today in Port Moresby.

The Promotion starts today and will run for nine weeks.

The customers can buy a pepsi, merinda or mountain dew drinks, write their names on the receipt and enter the draw to win prizes worth of K1 million.

The lucky winner will be announced on December 20th 2024.

Pepsi National Marketing Manager Nathaniel Lepani explained the process of the promotion and the value of the prizes to be won.

“It’s very simple to take part, all you have to do is buy two cans of pepsi write your name and number at the back to of the receipt and entry box and you could win over 400 merch packs each valued at K2500.”

Mr. Lepani said the promotion was a way to celebrate this Christmas with the consumers.

“Basically launch the project thirsty for merch promotions is a way to introduce to the public and we are so proud to involve them in this campaign as it is what it’s easy for consumers to take part in this campaign.”

As the customers are doing their shopping they had the chance to try out the first day of the promotion by buying a can of pepsi, merinda or mountain dew and spin the wheel to win prizes.