A CALL TO HONOR COMMITMENT

Pictured: (L-R) Kuotzchi RL President Marcus Pirau Paika, PNGRFL Chairman Sandis Tsaka , Lihir RL President Freddie Hongoworie, Freddy Hong Blacky & Bama RL President Bernard Warange at the 2023 PNGRFL AGM in Lae last month (supplied image).

PNGRFL Affiliated & Associate Leagues are calling on the Office of Community Development Director, New Ireland Provincial Administration to honor its commitment under the PNGRFL NIPG NIRFL MOA 2021-2025 and facilitate the much needed resources to assist game development and football operations.

Bama Rugby League President Mr. Bernard Warange stressed that all 2021-2023 reports and acquittals have been submitted however the delay in facilitating the support is unknown.

“We are well into Season 2024 and much of our training and capacity building programs for referees and coaches covered under the MOA is running late to implement!” He said.