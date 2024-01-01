MP QUERIES LAGAIP DISTRICT NOT BENEFITTING FROM POGERA GOLD MINE

By Mortimer Yangharry

Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem (pictured) is concerned that the Lagaip District in Enga Province has missed out on benefits and proceeds from the Pogera gold mine since the mine began operations in 1989, raising a series of questions during Question Time on the Floor of Parliament this morning.

The pioneer MP of the recently created district is concerned that even though the district was part of the greater Lagaip-Pogera Open Electorate, it was not part of any Benefit Sharing Agreements nor was it involved in any agreements or discussions regarding benefits during the recent negotiations that resulted in the reopening of the mine.

Akem in his first question to the Mining Minister and Kundiawa Gembogl Open MP Muguwa Dilu, asked why the Pogera gold mine is not producing any gold as it was officially opened on December 22, 2023.

This prompted the Minister responsible to clarify the situation on the ground indicating construction of power pylons for the supply of electricity into the mine site, and pending road works clearance by the Works Department that is holding back actual production of gold which will begin later this year.

Akem in his second question wanted to know why the Lagaip District has missed out on benefits and proceeds from the mine since it was part of the greater Lagaip-Pogera Open Electorate for the past 48 years until recently when Lagaip got its separate district, enquiring if the government has any benefits for the Lagaip District as he is aware of the 51-49 percentage Benefit Sharing Agreement between the Government (including EPG and landowners) and the Developers.

Minister Dilu responded to this saying that the 36% stake of the government will be managed by the Kumul Mineral Holdings Limited while 15% will be managed by the Enga Provincial Government and the landowners indicating no equity or benefits for Lagaip District.

Akem, in his last question, was concerned of who will bear the total cost of the mine maintenance since maintenance work started when the mine was closed in early 2020 and is currently incurring seeking confirmation whether the total cost of mine maintenance work will be met by the government or the developer in which Minister Dilu responded saying he will consult the Mineral Resource Authority (MRA) and get back to the MP as soon as possible.

The pioneer MP expressed concern for the benefits and proceeds from the Pogera gold mine not reaching the districts, indicating no major developments or tangible projects on the ground to show for the benefits and proceeds received by the Enga Provincial Government and landowners since the mine began operations in 1989.

Lagaip District was part of the then Lagaip-Pogera Open Electorate but has nothing to show for after more than 25 years of gold production from the world’s second largest open pit gold mine operating in the Lagaip-Pogera area.