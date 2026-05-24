NEW IRELAND PUSHES FOR GREATER MINING BENEFITS IN SIMBERI AND LIHIR NEGOTIATIONS

New Ireland Provincial Administration is continuing negotiations between the New Ireland Provincial Government, representatives of the Lihir Gold Limited and St Barbara Limited mining operations, together with the Mineral Resources Authority, regarding the renewal and future benefits arrangements for the Simberi and Lihir mining agreements.

New Ireland Governor Byron Chan says the Provincial Government is pursuing greater participation and stronger long-term economic benefits for the people of New Ireland through the ongoing negotiations.

On the Simberi Mine agreement, Governor Chan revealed that the Provincial Government is seeking 10% from the 20% State equity currently allocated to Kumul Mineral Holdings Limited under the Simberi Gold Project arrangements.

“For too long our people have watched resources leave our province without seeing sufficient long-term returns. We are now negotiating for a fairer level of participation that reflects the aspirations and interests of the people of New Ireland,” Governor Chan stated.

With regards to the Lihir Mine agreement, the Governor said discussions are also underway to increase mining royalty benefits to 3%, while pursuing an equitable level of equity participation for the people and government of New Ireland Province.

Governor Chan further stated that increases in Special Support Grants and Infrastructure Development Grants will also form part of the discussions, particularly in ensuring mining companies continue to meet their social responsibilities in supporting development throughout the province.

“These projects operate within our province and on our people’s land. It is only fair that the benefits flowing back to our communities are strengthened to support infrastructure, health, education, economic opportunities, and essential services,” he said.

The Governor is now calling on ward members, presidents of Nimamar and Sentral Niu Ailan LLGs, landowners, and community leaders to work together in supporting the proposed agreements moving forward.

“This is a defining moment for New Ireland. Unity and cooperation among leaders and landowners will be critical in ensuring we secure agreements that benefit not only the present generation, but future generations of our province as well,” Governor Chan added.

Negotiations are ongoing and. updates are expected as discussions progress.