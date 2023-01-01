THE NATIONAL AGRICULTURE SECTOR PLAN 2024-2033

By Bradly Mariori

The National Agriculture Sector Plan (NASP) 2024-2033 aims to provide a strategic direction for the agricultural sector in PNG, Minister for Livestock, Segie Agisa said “With the plan under consultations around the country, the Minister said the plan will outline the priorities, strategies and actions needed to achieve sustainable agriculture development, food security and nutrition, poverty alleviation, and rural development.”

The plan will also focus on improving production and productivity, enhancing value addition, promoting market access, strengthening institutional and policy frameworks, enhancing human na institutional capacity, promoting research development, and addressing climate change and environmental sustainability.

Minister Agisa said “In recognition to the importance of the agriculture sector, the current Marape-Rosso government has made agriculture a top Deliberate Intervention Program, in the Medium Term Development Plan 4 (2023-2027).”

He added that the NASP will also play a crucial role in contributing to the government’s goal of growing the PNG economy to K200 billion by 2030, as outlined in the MTDP4.

The minister expressed that it is important the NASP be aligned to or capture the strategies outlined by the MTDP4 such as downstream processing of natural resources, value-added Manufacturing, strategic trade investment, connected infrastructure, and MSME expansion.