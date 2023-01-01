THE MOTHER LANGUAGE DILEMMA

International Mother Language Day, falls on the 21 st of February.

Approved in 1999 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and

Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference, the 21 st of

February marks the event.

The idea behind this initiative was to emphasize on and embrace the

importance of cultural and linguistic diversity, especially for sustaining

societies. “Multilingual and multicultural societies exist through their

languages which transmit and preserve traditional knowledge and

cultures in a sustainable way”, UNESCO found.

A setting as Papua New Guinea’s can closely relate to such concept for

800 plus obvious reasons.

Prime Minister James Marape expressed this in June of 2022, when he

said at the launching of the first ever Cultural Policy for PNG that,“our

nation’s heartbeat is our culture”.

“The expressions of our culture provide us with our undeniable identity

as Papua New Guineans”, he added.

Papua New Guinea is a country well known as culturally diverse,

language being a leading determinant in this category.

With the changes overtime however, one might wonder where we as a

country stand in this regard.

When asked if she knew her language, legal officer with the State Public

Solicitor, Bonaventura Talingapua, 24 from West New Britain and New

Ireland Province gave a slight laugh and said she knew a bit of both her

parents’ language, especially how to say common phrases like “Good

Morning”.She is positive she knows the Unea language from Bali, West

New Britain more than the other. However, she said her parents had not

taught her that, rather, she had picked it up in passing like during her

parents’ phone conversations to their families in the village.

Engaged with BSP’s cyber security and risk governance, 27 year old

Zephaniah Mosoro’s case is slightly different. Hailing from Meriek,

Wewak in the East Sepik Province, Zephaniah mainly grew up in

Western Highlands Province. When asked if he knew his mother tongue,

he replied he could speak a little of bit of it and a bit of the Western

Highlands Medlpa language. He jokingly admitted he was probably more

Mt. Hagen than East Sepik.

Like many of the young people their age, both Bonaventura and

Zephaniah, currently residing in Port Moresby, mostly grew up away

from their home province, hence languages Tok Pisin and English were

primary.

Self-Employed, 50-year-old, Richard Taurega is another story all

together. Hailing from Milne Bay, Trobriand Island, Richard said he

learnt the Kiriwina language growing up as a kid in his home place.

Being raised in the village he said their language was a way to be

closely related to family and uphold the culture and tradition.

An unfortunate issue that can be identified overtime, especially in

culturally tied societies is that Linguistic diversity is being threatened in

the passing years as more and more languages disappear, not having

been taught to the ongoing generations.

Moving forward, beyond a day set aside to embrace this vital part of our

cultural identity, we as a society have to come up with initiatives and

practices that hang on to our mother tongues as we adapt to the current

atmosphere.

A upside to this regard is that, the innovations and designs we are

exposed to today, can better enable such to take place.