GRAND CHIEF’S REMEMBRANCE DAY COMMEMORATED

This year marks the second anniversary since the passing on of the founding father, the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare on February 26th 2021.

To commemorate this day, the government has announced today, the 24th of February to be a Public holiday in his remembrance.

Today in Wewak, East Sepik provincial administration has organized an event to commemorate the day.

Gathered at the Sir Michael Somare Stadium this morning were people of East Sepik, members of the Sepik Pride, public servants, students and the Provincial Administrator Samson Torovi.

Students from Nagum Adventist School sang hymns to start the program.

Few remarks were made by the East Sepik Provincial Administrator Samson Torovi and the daughter of the late grand chief, Dulciana Somare Brash.

Mr Torovi highlighted the significance of hosting this event.

“This day is all about remembering the sacrifices, the hard work he has done to bring independence” he said.

“History must live on. It is important to understand pre-independence till now and going forward”

“Grand Chief’s history is our provincial history, everyone must know the history of this man” he added.

Provincial administrator said the story of the late grand chief’s life or biography while it remains a piece of history in itself, it should be taught throughout the schools in the country.

He said the resting place of the grand chief attracted visitors into the country and into the province to pay their respects to this great man. A recent visit was from the Australian Prime minister Anthony Albanese.

On that note, the daughter of the late grand chief, Dulciana Somare Brash said that her father had a plan for East Sepik and that his decision to be laid to rest in his home province was to purposely attract tourists to his home province, East Sepik.

“We are happy that his thinking is always visionary. In his vision, he has plans for the future of tourism in our province” Dulciana Somare said.

“The administration has to recognize that East Sepik is going to be a tourism hub.”

“We the people of East Sepik too must look after our place and become tourist friendly in a way our father has done” she said.

Dulciana also took time out to acknowledge the provincial government and the people of East Sepik for their undivided support to her father during his political career.

The event continued with laying of flowers at the Grand Chief’s resting place at Kreer Heights.

Mr Torovi said going forward they plan to have the commemoration in each of the districts in the province so that everyone can be part of the event.