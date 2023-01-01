NFA SIGNS MOU WITH DATACO

To commence work towards digital transformation and modernization, the National Fisheries Authority today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PNG Dataco Limited.

NFA Managing Director, Justin Ilakini, says the fisheries industry is going through an organizational and sector reformation that will take advantage of the necessary digital tools and virtual infrastructure aimed at transitioning PNG into a digital global market place.

Following the Government’s ICT Modernization Plan and directives issued through the Digital Government Transformation Policy and Legislation, NFA is taking another step towards digital transformation from its world-first iFims fisheries tracking system and Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS).

The MoU will further enable NFA to go paperless with its internal work processes as well as digitizing external fisheries activities.