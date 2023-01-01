Embracing the belief that the family unit raises a nation, last weekend saw the gathering of more than 2000 children along with their parents and guardians for a retreat in the Nation’s Capital to the quietness of the Seventh Day Adventist mission ground at Bautama, located between the Central Province and Port Moresby for a Weekend Family Camp.

Known as the Adventurer family Camp and Fun day, the theme was “Go tell others”, with the message from 1 Timothy 4:12; don’t let anyone think less of you because you are young. Be an example to all believers.

A fitting message as the Adventurers is a club within the Adventist Youth Ministry focused on children as young as 6 to 9 years old.

The camp saw the participation of children younger than 6 years old from the groups known as Little Fish (5 year-olds) and Little Lamb (4 year-olds), supported by their Adventurer leaders within the district as well as their parents and guardians.

Participants of the camp came from about 50 different Seventh Day Adventist Churches within the Northeast District of the Nation’s Capital, a district noted as being the largest of three.

The camp involved discipline as the little ones woke up as early as 5am to freshen up for morning devotion with lights out at 9pm, parade and campsite inspections, award sessions on bible stories, hygiene, friendship, obedience and even finger plays.

Elder Wilson Gwand, the Adventurer Coordinator for the Moresby North East District stressed that it was important that the family take part together in spiritual programs such as this to keep the family unit intact.

“There’s a mass breakdown in the family today,” he emphasized.

He expressed that spiritual activities and programs as this will help to keep the family together as the parents as well as the leaders are drawn to understand a child at a young age and to help them in their growth.

A testament to that was Pricilla Fred from the Moitaka Ridge Church, a new interest in the church who joined the camp with her three children noting the good impact it can have on her children.

“They enjoyed the program and learning about the Bible, I’m happy I brought them,” she expressed.

Noting a good number of expectant mothers present at the camp,Youth Advisor from the Seventh Day Adventist Central Papua Conference, Edward Lohia shared that an early start as such is a blessing.

He went on to add that the camp was made possible through the tireless efforts of the District Coordinators and the ever supportive parents who through their churches funded the weekend program.

A highlight for the camp was the launching of the Adventurer Club’s new flag delivered from Australia prior to the program. As oppose to the former flag that showed badges of the classes within the Adventurer club, the new depicts a family on the path to the cross, sentimentally embracing family involvement in the development of a child.

The camp started on Friday the 14th of July and ended on Sunday 16th July with the family fun day games and the lowering of flags.