PROJECTS ANNOUNCED FOR YAMBO VILLAGE

Nawaeb Member of Parliament, Theo Pelgen visited Yambo Village, Ward 6 of Labuta LLG in Morobe Province last week Friday, to address the plea by mothers of the village for a new school.

The women of Yambo Village had sent their MP a WhatsApp Video via NDDA Women’s Representative Rebecca Michael last Monday.

In response to this request, MP Pelgen said this term of Government; Nawaeb District team will make sure the construction of the new school comes into reality.

“Labuta High School project has been captured in the Nawaeb District Five Year Development Plan and will focus to bring the project into reality,” MP Pelgen said.

Furthermore, Nawaeb MP Hon Theo Pelgen and CEO Buds Botikie together have assured the people of Nawaeb they along with District Officers will always be on the ground to inspect work or work that needs to be addressed.

Meanwhile, according to Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen, the existing water supply to the village will be upgraded this month.