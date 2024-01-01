VILLAGES IN NUKU NEED HELP

The people of 5 villages in Seim, Nuku Central LLG of West Sepik province are calling for government assistance after flood destroyed their food gardens recently.

It was on the 14th of this month a heavy down pour caused flooding and washed away food gardens and makeshifts of 5 villages along the Yipunda River.

Sulupnuku, Mambu, Yirwondi, Apduono and Siabika villages have nothing left in their gardens and are searching through the flood plain for the remains of food crops.

A teacher Manasa Apitlei said, they are still searching for a villager whom they alleged could have been drown during the flood.

Mr Apitlei said they are preparing a report to submit to the district and provincial authorities for assistance.