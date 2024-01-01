IRC’S ASSESSMENT ON BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY JANUARY 10TH RIOT

35 business houses out of the 71 affected by the January 10th riot do not pay taxes.

It was revealed through an assessment conducted by the Internal Revenue Commission after the 10th January event.

IRC Commissioner General Sam Koim said this assessment has been submitted to the government.

The commission has met with individual and the big tax payers affected and are providing relief within the means of IRC.

“Offer assistance in terms of expediting refunds, tax clearance certification, tax compliance certificate, also structuring and restructuring their debt repayments based on their cash flows that have been constraint by the circumstances of January 10th,” Mr Koim said.

The Commission is also restructuring its organizations headquarter functions to ensure effective flow of services.