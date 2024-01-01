WESTERN LEADERS CALL FOR MAXIMUM BENEFIT OF OK TEDI MINE REVIEW

Pictured: : (L-R) Middle Fly MP, Maso Hewabi and North Fly MP, James Donald (Supplied Image)

By Jim John

The people of Western Province deserved to live in a proper developed province where they have been struggling to access better services for over 40 years.

With the ongoing environmental damaged caused by Ok Tedi Mine, being described by experts as one of the worst environmental catastrophes in human history, it was only proper for the government to give back maximum benefits to Western people during this 2024 to 2025 Mine review.

North Fly Member and Shadow Minister for Mining and Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, James Donald, and Middle Fly Member and Shadow Minister for Works and Highways Maso Hewabi expressed their people have not benefited much from the mine since its operation in 1984.

In a joint press statement released this week, both leaders have called for maximum benefit package for all citizens within the province.

They have called on all Western Province leaders particularly other two MPs from the province including the governor and Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) trust region leaders to have one voice leading up to the 2024—2025 CMCA Extension Review Process.