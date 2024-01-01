NORTH FLY DDA TO LIGHT UP KIUNGA TOWN

Pictured: Solar street lights installed at Gregas Corner to Nemo corner in Kiunga recently.

By Jim John

North Fly MP James Donald stressed that the North Fly District Development Authority (NFDDA) is committed to providing street lights in Kiunga town.

Mr. Donald noted that phase one of the street lighting project that involves the areas of Tmindamesuk to the Lay down road junction is nearing completion,

He said 40 foot containers containing a whole set of street light materials will be arriving in Kiunga this month to continue work onto other sections of the town, including the airport area through to the main town.

Mr. Donald mentioned that following this, the Ningerum Local Level Government, located 72 kilometers along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway will also have street lights installed this year.