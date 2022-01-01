TEAM ORO DISPLAYED IMPRESSIVE PERFOMANCES DURING THEIR 1ST TRACK-FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS OVER THE WEEKEND

Team Oro Athletics Club consisting of 7 athletes, performed outstandingly well during the 61st PNG Air National Track and Field Championship hosted over the weekend at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

In the boys Under 18, 800 metres final Daniel Kerahu finished second.

And in the 200m Zedede Orotu came in third.

While in the open women’s 3000 steeple chase Esmie Isoroembo came second and in the 1500/3000 steeple chase Ray Kumala Heru came third.

Team Oro President Colin Otoha said, “all these athletes are newcomers from Sangara in the Sohe District and first timers to attend the National Championship in Port Moresby”.

It was surprising to see two of their female runners Isoroembo and Heru putting up outstanding performances despite running the track without shoes.

Team Oro is proud of their performances and that indicates their commitment and preparations for the championships.

“These are raw talents from Hohorita village (Sangara) going out there on the bigger arena to experience and expose themselves against other top athletes.

“Team Oro is rural based and it aims at developing up and coming athletics in Sohe District and Oro province but funding is their greatest challenge”, said Otoha.