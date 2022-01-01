AIR NIUGINI WILL COMMENCE FLIGHTS TO PALAU IN 2023

Air Niugini will be commencing flights to Palau beginning 28th of February 2023.

This is made possible through Air Niugini’s partnership with the Australian Government to service the route under the Australian Government’s Pacific Flight Programme.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer Bruce Alabaster said this will help to keep Pacific communities connected, maintain supply chains and deliver critical medicines.

“As a regional operator in the Pacific we understand the importance of connecting communities and helping to rebuild them after the COVID pandemic,” Alabaster said.

CEO Alabaster said the weekly flights will be operated by the airline’s Boeing 767 aircraft every Tuesdays from Brisbane to Palau via Port Moresby with the return flight on Wednesdays.

“We see real benefit to Palau with access from the Australian market to help re-build their tourism business and the cargo uplift of the B767 will be of immense value to the many businesses in Palau looking to import goods,” CEO Alabaster said.

He further added that the fares are now available for sale. Airfares between both Brisbane and Palau, and Port Moresby and Palau are set to ensure Palau is a competitive destination for those looking for destinations other than Fiji, Bali etc.

“The tourism market is vitally important to the country of Palau and direct access for the Australian market to take advantage of the wonderful diving and outdoor product unique to Palau will be a major boost to the local economy,” CEO Alabaster said.

Mr Alabaster added that with the affordable fares and weekly flights, Air Niugini is sure this new route connecting Australia, PNG and Palau will be a winner.