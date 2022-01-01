SOUTHERN 9’S DRAWS RELEASED TODAY AND SET FOR KICKOFF ON THE 18TH OF DECEMBER 2022 AT SANTOS NFS

The Southern Region 9’s League Tournament draw is out as of this afternoon.

There are 3 draws that were officially circulated to the media by Southern 9’s Tournament Director, Mr Ivan Ravu today.

Three official draws for the 5 days Southern Region 9’s League tournament is out and the competition is awaiting the official kick-off, scheduled for the 18th of December at the Santos National Football Stadium.

On top of the 32 registered clubs, 4 additional clubs have been included as of yesterday afternoon, the teams are, Koita Cowboys, Vulaa Parela, Pelagai Gekuvanua and Porebada Black Laumas, these clubs will be sorted out under Pool M.

Tournament Director and Founder, Mr Ivan Ravu says, “the preliminary rounds will be competed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The top 32 clubs will compete in the semi-finals on Wednesday the 17th of December and the Grand finals will be played on Thursday, the 18th of December, 2022.”

For the season 2022 awards presentation, there is a cash prize of K15, 000 up for grabs for the cup winners, therefore, the tournament anticipates in hosting a very competitive clash throughout these 5 days of rugby league tournament.