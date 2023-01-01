TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSION ON EDUCATION TRANSFORMATION

The Teaching Service Commission (TSC) expressed its full support to Minister for Education’s vision for the improvement of our education system.

This came as a response to recent statements made by the Minister for Education, Hon. Jimmy Uguro in the parliament, highlighting that there is a need to ensure that teachers receive the benefits they are entitled to, as they play a vital role in the society, especially in the rural areas.

The commission acknowledged that the remuneration and overall treatment of teachers have a direct impact on the standard of education.

The Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Samson Wangihomie affirmed that in coming weeks, the commission will be working closely in the Ministry of Education to ensure that the changes to the teachers’ pay structure and teachers’ benefits are implemented effectively.

“The Teaching Service Commission of Papua New Guinea is actively working to upgrade the teachers’ pay structure based on their qualifications, in alignment with established processes and procedures that governs our operations,” he stated.

“I assure all teachers and the general public that our activities and future direction are aligned with the Minister’s directive and the government’s broader vision for education reform,” the chairman assured.