BUIMO CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION ROLLED OUT PRISON LIFE SKILLS TRAINING.

By Bradley Mariori

As part of prison rehabilitation, Buimo Correctional Institution this week carried out a Life Skills Training for its detainees which started on the 11th of August and ended yesterday, the 18th of August.

The purpose of the training was to create rehabilitative opportunities and re-entry assistance for detained individuals serving time under the supervision of the Correctional Service.

Buimo Correctional Institution Acting Rehabilitation Officer, Inspector Begawa Carolus said their mission is to reduce victimization and recidivism by providing detainees with incentives for self-improvement and the tools for effective change.

He said that their primary goal is to upskill the detainees with hands-on practical experience for self-sustainable lives after prison.

“The initiative to run this Life Skills Training is supported by the Correctional Service Laws and Penology under Section 7 of the Correctional Service Act which specifies the two Core Business of PNG Correctional Service: 1. Safe Containment and 2. Rehabilitation.” he said.

The Acting Rehabilitation Officer added that in the past, such Life Skills training has helped a good number of detainees because most of them could not read or write, hence found it hard to be formally employed. The knowledge and skills acquired through such training was more genuine and reliable to help self-sustain their life after prison.

One of the main focus, the Inspector stressed is to run more of such training so that detainees are equipped with foundation skills necessary for transitioning into society.