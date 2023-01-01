BUK BILONG PIKININI TO LAUNCH NEW BOOKS

Next week, Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP) children will launch 6 books in the organisation’s own published readers in the “When I Grow Up, I want to be a …” series.

The six titles to be launched are;

‘When I Grow Up, I want to be an Archaeologist’ with the National Museum and Art Gallery

‘When I Grow Up, I want to be a Graphic Designer’ with Theodist Business Store

‘When I Grow Up, I want to be a Rugby Player’ with SP Hunters (created with the support of Ase Boas and the Agmark Gurias)

‘When I Grow Up, I want to be a Lawyer’ with Dentons Lawyers

‘When I Grow Up, I want to be a Doctor’ with the Santos Foundation

‘When I Grow Up, I want to be a Zoo Keeper’ with the Port Moresby Nature Park and St Johns Ambulance.

BbP has already published 13 titles that included being a Pilot, Teacher, and a Store Manager.

The readers have been published by BbP with the financial support from the Sir Brian Bell Foundation.

Buk bilong Pikinini works with its partners to establish Library Learning Centres across the country which offers a free Early Childhood Education to 5-year-old children. The program includes literacy, numeracy, digital learning, health awareness and cultural learning.