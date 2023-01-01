Prime Minister James Marape announced that the PNG Asia Investment Conference will take place on the 16th of this month in Hongkong.

The announcement was made yesterday in a short media conference held at the Parliament house, which was attended by the Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru, Chairman of the Chamber of Mines and Petroleum Anthony Smare, and the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Air Niugini, Gary Seddon.

Prime Minister said the conference will promote investment and create jobs.

“The objective of hosting all the Trade and Investment Conferences that we have been hosting is to promote investments and trade to grow the economy and create employment for Papua New Guineans,” stated Prime Minister Marape.

“We will be looking at bringing in investors and businesses that will help realize the government’s strategy to go into downstream processing, grow the economy, and create jobs for our people.”

Adding to that, the Chamber of Mines and Petroleum Chairman, Anthony Smare, underscored the critical importance of investment in job creation for the country’s youth. He praised the collaboration that led to the inception of the PNG – Asia Investment Conference, anticipating its immense success.

The Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru emphasized the growing trade partnership between Papua New Guinea and China, highlighting China as the number one trading partner of PNG. He expressed confidence in the expansion of this partnership, particularly with new LNG projects and food exports on the horizon.

Bringing the Investment Conference to Hong Kong, a key business hub in Asia, aims to foster trade and investment in PNG while building bridges between Asian investors and businesses in PNG.

The conference is scheduled for October 16, has garnered substantial support from the corporate sector, not only in PNG but also in Asia, Hong Kong, and China, promising a fruitful gathering of investors and businesses.