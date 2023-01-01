TEACHERS PERSONNEL EMOLUMENT BUDGET FRAMEWORK WORKSHOP

The issue with Teachers allowances will soon be solved following a Teachers Personal Emolument Budget Framework Workshop hosted starting this week to discuss and address the issue.

The Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has observed that annual budgets usually cover teachers’ salaries but not their allowances. This prompted TSC to host a Teachers Personal Emolument Budget Framework Workshop which commenced this week Monday 24th April in Port Moresby and will end on the 5th of May, 2023.

TSC Commissioner Operations Mike Maini Ugaia said the workshop is basically to capture teachers’ salaries and allowances in the budget.

He said it is aimed at minimizing overflows as experienced in teacher Personnel Emoluments.

Adding to that, TSC Chairman Samson Wangihomie said; “we hope to capture all the Personnel Emoluments including allowances, leave and the budget framework for the Provinces.”

“Additionally, we should include unpaid salaries, allowances and leave entitlements,” he said.

The two weeks workshop was co-hosted by the Treasury Department and the TSC which New Guinea Islands and Highlands region were the first regions to attend followed by Momase and Southern regions.