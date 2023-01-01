SEA PORTS TO UNDERGO MULTI MILLION KINA MAKEOVERS IN THE COMING YEARS

Kimbe Port is the third largest port in the country, bids for the upgrade and extension of this port are now being evaluated.

Officer in Charge of PNG Ports, Rodney Begley, said the improved port would have climate change and seismic resilience incorporated into the design, enabling it to be disaster proof.



Under PNG Ports’ 30-Year Port Infrastructure Master Plan, the Kimbe Port was identified as a priority port requiring immediate attention with its current average asset condition in a ‘very poor’ state.

Mr Begley said the port upgrade would include repairs to the international and domestic coastal wharves, barge ramps, structures, services and laydown area, among others, while the rehabilitation development is inclusive of dredging and shore protection improvements.



Funding for the rehabilitation of the Kimbe port comes from the blended financial package of K1.5 billion by the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP) which is part of a bi-lateral sovereign loan between the Australian Government, PNG Government and PNG Ports.

Senior Project Manager for PNG Ports, John Relhang, said with the opening of bids, PNG Ports was looking forward to progressing this milestone project.



He said the bidders would be selected in line with AIFFP and PNG Ports requirements with construction expected to commence mid this year.

“This is a great opportunity for our local suppliers to partner with international companies in developing PNG’s transport sector,” Mr Relhang said.



“We are also thankful for Australia’s support in implementing our (PNG Ports) 30 Year Master Plan through this project.”