TARO EXPORT TO NEW ZEALAND

By Bradley Mariori

Wantok Produce Limited, in partnership with the National Agriculture Research Institute (NARI) will export their first container of locally produced frozen taro to New Zealand this month.



In a small ceremony held during the weekend which was attended by NARI officials, Wantok Produce, farmers and Minister for Agriculture, John Boito, the first shipment of 13 tonnes of taro to be shipped to New Zealand was launched.



During the ceremony, Minister Boito also witnessed the release of the NARI planting materials for commercial planting which are NARI Taro 1,2,3,4,5,6 and 7 for commercial farming.



Minister Boito said the partnership between NARI and Wantok Produce is a productive partnership which is helping to achieve the government’s policy goals, as outlined in the Medium Term Development Plan IV 2023-2027.



He said as with many other business venture, there are risks involved in the Commercialization of taro and its export to New Zealand or anywhere.



Boito said these risks include market fluctuations, transportation and logistics challenges and potential competition from other countries.



He commended NARI for its efforts in securing private sector financing through Public Private Partnership for this project, enabling it to carry out research along the entire taro value chain.



Minister Boito emphasized that through the efforts of NARI and its partners, PNG is now able to export high- quality taro to international markets, boosting the economy and creating opportunities for local farmers.



NARI Director General, Dr. Nelson Simbiken highlighted that there is a strong demand for Commercialization of taro in Morobe and Morobe can meet the global export demand if they are serious.





Managing Director for Wantok Produce Limited, Dr. Pulotu McCarthy says there are many Pacific Islanders living in New Zealand and there is a demand for taro there.

He added that there is also a good market for PNG taro in New Zealand and also in Australia.



Dr. McCarthy said after the New Zealand shipment of frozen taro, he is eyeing the Australian market and will send taro there as well from PNG farmers.



