GOROKA MP ARRESTED AND CHARGED ON ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL OFFENCES.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika yesterday confirmed that Goroka MP, Aiye Tambua was arrested and charged by Boroko CID with 26 counts relating to various sexual offences, allegedly perpetrated against his own wife and two daughters.

The MP who was forced to relinquish his Agriculture and Livestock Ministry in the wake of these allegations was taken to the Boroko Police Station and locked up in the cells at around 5.30 pm yesterday.

Mr Sika said the MP’s estranged wife and two daughters filed their complaint at Boroko Police Station last year before fleeing to Australia in fear of their own safety and security.

Mr Sika said attempts to arrest the MP last year were stalled in the lead up to Christmas due to various reasons and further delays were encountered due to the recent vote of no confidence motion in parliament.

The Police Commissioner wrote to the MP on Friday and he voluntarily came to Police Headquarters for the record of interview today before he was charged and taken to the Boroko Police Station cells.

Mr. Sika said, the following charges were laid against the parliamentarian by detectives investigating the complaints.

One count of rape under section 347 (1) of the PNG Criminal code,

Two counts of sexual touching of a child under section 22 (1) (a) under the PNG Criminal Code, Crimes Against Children Act.

Fourteen counts of sexual assault under section 349 (1) (a) of the PNG Criminal code.

Two counts of abuse of trust, authority or dependency, under section 229 (e) (1) of the PNG Criminal code and

Six counts of compelled to touch, contravening section 249 (1) of the PNG Criminal code.

Mr Sika said, considering the severity and criminal nature of the charges filed against the MP, police cannot grant bail to Mr Tambua, but his lawyer can apply for bail in court.