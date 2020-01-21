Suspects surrender after shooting police

Two suspects involved in an attack on two Mt Hagen based Mobile Squad Five members surrendered to police in Porgera, Enga Province, last week.

The suspects appeared for first mention at the Wabag District Court on Monday (January 20).

The incident occurred on the night of January 5th, during a normal police patrol at the mining town of Porgera.

The suspects and more than thirty other tribesmen were returning from a compensation ceremony when the shootout happened. One MS5 member was shot in the head, while another was shot in his thigh.

The two MS5 members were airlifted to Port Moresby for medical treatment.

Contingent Commander, Chief Inspector Luvi Florian, said the suspects are from the Tagali LLG of Hela Province, who resettled in Porgera recently, in pursuit of their enemy, who also came to Porgera.

The suspect’s leader who is also known as a Warlord, Lambari Akui, handed over the suspects and apologized to police, saying the attack was an accident.

Lambari claimed their enemy also wears police and PNG Defence Force uniforms and drove around in tinted vehicles, which provoked them to shoot at the MS5 members, who at the time were travelling in an unmarked vehicle.

Local leaders from the Suyan area of Porgera Valley have urged those from Hela to return to their province, as the mining town has recently seen an influx of people from neighboring Hela province fleeing from tribal fights, as well as pursuing their enemies.

The handing over of the suspects was an initiative of the Operation Mekim Save group, a peace mediation group, in collaboration with the Restoring Justice Initiative Governance Risk and the joint security forces.

By Vasinatta Yama – EMTV News – Mt Hagen