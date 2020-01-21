Meet Outstanding Demands

The Public Employees Association of PNG in its responsibility to ensure healthy and active public service, has called on the government to meet their outstanding demands.

In encouraging the government to uphold the trade union’s rights, General Secretary of the PNG Teachers Association, Ugwalubu Mowana, expressed that it could be done through the Industrial process.

“I’d like to encourage the government to uphold the principles of collective bargaining, and ensure that trade unions rights are exposed through the industrial process so that workers can exercise democracy and freedom to ensure that their economic issues are addressed,” Mr. Mowana said.

However, much emphasis was on tax, and the demand for it to be reduced.

“Another important aspect to consider is the purchasing power of the take-home pay, to ensure that tax is reduced,” said PEA General Secretary Peter Togs.

“Workers’ pay too many taxes that is why will ensure that tax is number one agenda,” he added.

As Prime Minister James Marape has alluded to taking back PNG, Secretary Peter Togs, expressed that it is to start with the public servants.

“To take back PNG, it starts with the Public Service, I think that’s the reason why the government must give prominence to issues by the union,” Mr. Togs said.

However, President of the Public Employees Association Robert Kutapai, also acknowledged the government in paying its outstanding CPI Payments.

A submission of the tax relief for public servants will be submitted along with other outstanding demands to meet by the government.

By Benjamin Manimbi – Cadet Reporter – EMTV News – Port Moresby