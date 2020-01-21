Chinese citizens support government ban on plastic bags

Chinese citizens have expressed their support for their government’s ban on single-use plastic bags and other items.

The state planner said, China is stepping up restrictions on the production, sale and use of single-use plastic products, as it seeks to tackle one of the country’s biggest environmental problems.

The National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, which issued the new policy, said plastic bags will be banned in all of China’s major cities by the end of 2020 and banned in all cities and towns in 2022.