ENGA POLICE COMPLETE DEFENSIVE TACTICS TRAINING

Twenty police officers from Public Safety and other divisions in Enga have completed a Defensive Tactics training program at the Kimininga Police Barracks in Mount Hagen, Western Highlands Province.

A second intake of 15 members is currently undergoing the training with aim of building their capability.

The training is made possible with the support of the Papua New Guinea-Australia Policing Partnership (PNGAPP). The training, covering weapons handling, drills, ground control, batons, restraint techniques, and close-quarters defensive responses were delivered to the members following a formal request by the Enga Provincial Police Commander (PPC) through the Office of the Commissioner of Police.

The PNGAPP, as Papua New Guineans know well, is a partnership that exists on PNG’s terms.

ENGA Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Chief Superintendent, Steven Harris said the training was a direct response to an unacceptable pattern of violence against his officers.

“The welfare and safety of my officers is paramount, and it is non-negotiable. We have seen a troubling spate of attacks on police members in Enga that have resulted in injuries, and that must stop.

“Our officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect this community, and they deserve every skill and resource so they can go home safely at the end of their shift. And this training is part of delivering on that obligation,” PPC Harris said.

“I should say that as someone who has been embraced by the people of Enga, welcomed with a generosity, custom and warmth that will stay with me for the rest of my life, I have enormous respect for this province and its people.

“Enga is extraordinary and anyone stationed here will tell you, not for the faint-hearted. Our members made the trip to Mount Hagen for the training, and I completely understand why that arrangement suited everyone. If that was the concession required to get this program across the line, it was a very easy one to make,” PPC Harris said.

PPC Harris expressed strong gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, PNGAPP, and the Provincial Police Commander Western Highlands for their combined roles in making the program possible for his officers.

“I am deeply grateful to the Commissioner of Police for actioning this request through his office, and to PNGAPP for deploying their instructors and supporting our members through this program. This partnership works because it respects the RPNGC and when it operates on that basis, it delivers real results, and this training is evidence of that.

“I also wish to extend my sincere gratitude to the Western Highlands Provincial Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, John Sagom, for his generosity in making his facilities available to accommodate and train our Enga members in Mount Hagen. His support made this possible, and it reflects the kind of inter-provincial cooperation that makes the RPNGC stronger as a whole,” PPC Harris said.

PPC Harris said discipline, professional and high-performing officers will have his full and unwavering support, the support of RPNGC top management, the National Government, and the Enga Provincial Government who continue to provide exceptional backing for policing in the province.

He said this support flows to the officers who earn it through their conduct and commitment to the people of Enga. The expectations are clear and the standard is not negotiable.

PPC Harris said the training concluded with a graduation ceremony where the participants received certificates of completion. He said the second group is currently progressing through the same program in Mount Hagen this week.