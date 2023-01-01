NORTH FLY DISTRICT POLICE INDEPENDENCE OPERATIONS

By Jim John

The people of North Fly District are being urged to celebrate PNG’s 48th Independence in its true spirit.



Western Provincial Police Commander for North Fly Command Chief Inspector Oena Afeke, assured that the police officers in Tabubil, Ningerum and Kiunga will be on duty to ensure safe celebrations.



Inspector Afeke said the police officers together with the Kiunga based PNG Defense personnel have already launched their security operations in Tabubil last week and are being instructed to keep watch in North Fly and Middle Fly Districts respectively to maintain law and order through the festivity.

He is urging the people of Western Province to refrain from carrying out illegal activities and to participate responsibly to maintain good order and peace during this 48th Independence celebration.

Meantime, this newsroom was able to speak with the organizing committee chairman of Independence celebrations in Kiunga yesterday, Jacky Nick, who said preparations are well underway for Kiunga Urban LLG to observe PNG’s 48 Independence celebrations.

He added that some local boys have been engaged to support the police officers to provide security on the ground during the event.