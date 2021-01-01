Support for Samaritan Aviation

Angoram MP, Salio Waipo today presented a cheque of K200,000 to support the work of the Samaritan Aviation in Wewak, East Sepik Province.



Samaritan Aviation, a non-profit organization that provides medical and emergency flights in remote areas, first started it’s operations in East Sepik in 2014.

It has since provided much needed health emergency evacuations in villages along the Sepik River.



Angoram is the biggest district in the province, and people normally use boats and dugout canoes as their main form of transportation to seek medical services in Wewak.

MP Waipo, says the cheque given today is the first step to a commitment the District Administration is planning to make every year.



He thanked the aviation company for the many years of health emergencies even at no cost to many remote areas.