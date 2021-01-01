Todave Council Chamber Officially Opened

The Todave Council Chamber stands Magnificently at the centre of the Silur Government station. It’s walls green in keeping with the natural lush surrounds. It’s roof rosy orange like the beautiful New Ireland sunsets.

The grand opening of the Todave Council Chamber took place from the 25th to the 26th of August. Tumbuans from Lambom surrounded the Council Chamber to signify the traditional acceptance and blessing of the peoples house. The clan members of Todave also performed their custom ceremony of releasing their sons name to the Council Chamber along with a regal looking picture of Todave during his young days as a Government coordinator and paramount Chief. It was definately a nostalgic moment.

Women and Girls kept the crowd entertained with their traditional and upbeat creative dances. While pigs and bundles of Taro were presented and exchanged as is custom during such occassions. The Siar Choir led by Chief Patrick Toarbusai did not disappoint either, voices raised Angelically to the heavens.

New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan officially opened the Chamber in the presence of the Silur station manager Alfred Toatigel and ward members unfortunately the Konoagil President Issac Tosel and other ward members did not attend due to the usual New Ireland party politics. Also present was Deputy Governor Sammy Missen, Provincial Executive Council members, Director for Autonomy and Local Government Affairs Ricky Fugonto, Representatives of the NIU AILAN SAVINGS & LOANS SOCIETY and members of the Konoagil Carbon Trade Project.

“Our forefathers would have been proud to see this day, and our future leaders and generation will inherit a grand Chamber to make good Laws for good governance. I remember working together with many of them at different times of our history. They too were dedicated to create a happy and prosperous society based on justice, peace, respect and equality for our people,” said Sir J.

He also stressed on New Ireland’s desire for self determination and urged everyone to work together to reach the end goal in the fastest and safest way. “To Govern is to choose. And we have chosen Autonomy.”

The Todave Council Chamber cost K700,000 to build and is the 7th Council Chamber to be opened after the Murat, Lavongai, Sentral, Namatanai, Matalai and Tanir Council Chambers. The three outstanding Chambers Tikana, Kavieng Urban and Nimamar LLG will be opened later this year. Unfortunately the Namatanai Seeto Council Chamber was dismantled by member Walter Schnaubelt when the lands Minister unceremoniously granted Provincial Government land to colleague Minister for Forests.

Such actions has now tainted the image of the Namatanai District Authority.

A cheque of K15,000 was also presented to the Weiting Valley Primary School.