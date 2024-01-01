FLOOD VICTIMS ASSISTED BY BULOLO DDA

By Bradley Mariori

Twenty-three houses in Bulolo district have been removed by flood recently, leaving families homeless and without food and proper drinking water.

Bulolo District Development Authority has stepped in to assist the victims with food rations and tarpaulins.

On Friday 17th of May, Flood swept through the Pine Top area of Bulolo district, in Morobe Province damaging houses and food supplies.

A victim, Gloria Manjiban Taio recounted that her family did not have time to remove anything in the house as the flood swept through at around 2am.

Bulolo DDA responded within eight hours on Saturday 18th May, to assist the victims with something to sustain themselves while waiting for the Provincial Government and the Disaster Office.

District Administrator Joe Paru was on hand to provide food supplies at the St Peters Primary School, thanked the families in Bulolo who were there to assist the victims in cash or in kind before the district stepped in.

Bulolo MP, Sam Basil Jr said the relief supplies will be distributed accordingly to the affected communities, and is coordinated by the DDA.

He said while the Provincial Disaster Office is yet to address this issue, the DDA in the meantime will be working to ensure people are safe and fed.