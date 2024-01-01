FLOOD HITS BOIKIN DAGUA

By Tamara Agavi

Flood has recently hit the Boikin Dagua areas in East Sepik Province.

The Local people of Yuo were reported the most affected.

In a phone interview with this newsroom earlier this morning, Ward 7 Councillor of Boikin LLG, Anthon Singu, said that houses have been swept away, leaving about twenty families devastated in the area.

He advised that fortunately, no villager has reported instances of injuries sustained or death by the heavy flooding over the past week.

Mr. Singu also said that the local member, Stanley Muts Samban and the provincial disaster office has sent out officials to inspect the current situation on ground.