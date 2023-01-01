STRONG WIND EFFECTS

By Jim John

At least one person in Kiunga, Western Province was injured when strong winds reached the province yesterday afternoon.

The person sustained deep cuts to his shoulder when iron sheets flew out from his house.

The victim was rushed to Kiunga District Hospital for urgent medical treatment and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Several houses along the Fly River delta system have collapsed leaving the owners homeless.

In South Fly District, food lands were destroyed and a house in Daru also collapsed as strong winds continued in Western Province.

Residents in Delta Fly and Middle Fly Districts confirmed banana gardens belonging to some locals have been destroyed.

So far, no deaths have been reported within the province.

Back in North Fly District, some villagers reported they were missed by fallen dry branches and trees while returning from the gardens.

The disaster office in Kiunga is still awaiting reports from the outlying districts but believe that Western Province has been the worst affected area.

Meanwhile, the director of the National Weather Service Jimmy Gomoga told this newsroom today, the country is in the peak of wet season in the months of January and February.

He says strong winds will continue and should end by Friday this week.

” Southern parts of the region are experiencing strong winds. Strong wind surges of 34 to 48 knots are continuing.” he said.

It is understood the effects of Tropical Cyclone faced in the Pacific Island countries like New Caledonia, Vanuatu and others is affecting the weather in Papua New Guinea.

The director further said, gale strong wind warning covering Indonesian border to Western Province right to Milne Bay is being issued, therefore, people are advised to take extra precautions during this bad weather conditions.