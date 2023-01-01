LAWYERS WARNED

BY Grace Papiali

Practice of lawyers must be maintained and acted accordingly to the jurisdiction of the courts.

Justice Joseph Yagi has urged lawyers in the court of disputed returns to practice the law accordingly.

He warned that it is an abuse of court when and by then if lawyers do not seek the permission of the court to file new applications and withdraw them.

By procedure, the court grants leave to those parties, who appeal for leave, and any action cannot be done without the concern of the court.

Lawyers, who cease to act upon this, abuse the court process.

He furthermore added that, as according to section 59 of the constitution it is fundamental that the laws must be followed as per the directions of the court to grant leave of the applications put forward.

This was said during the motion hearing of Election petition 86 of 2022 Peter Gamungo Sapia against Kessy Sawang and the Electoral Commission at the National and Supreme Courts, Waigani in Port Moresby.