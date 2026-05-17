NEW BIRTHING HOUSE CREATE HOPE FOR REMOTE MOTHERS IN THE RURAL YAMUKA COMMUNITY IN EASTERN HIGHLANDS

The birth house in Yamuka Community in Obura Wonenara district Eastern Highlands Province. Picture supplied by EHPHA Media Unit.

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

The Yamuka Community in the Gadsup Local Level Government area of Obura-Wonenara District, Eastern Highlands Province has officially opened four newly-built birthing houses, bringing renewed hope to pregnant mothers and families struggling with limited access to basic healthcare services.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, SIL representative and advisor to the Yamuka Health Board, Robert Buntin, said the support reflects SIL’s commitment to supporting vulnerable rural communities through partnerships funded by overseas churches.

“This support comes through donations from church communities abroad who believe every mother deserves access to safe childbirth services, no matter how remote the location is,” Buntin said.

“We understand the struggles faced by the Yamuka people and we are pleased to support a project that will help save lives and improve maternal healthcare in the community,” he said.

Buntin said for years, locals in Yamuka have travelled long distances by foot just to reach the nearest main road before catching public transport into town to seek medical assistance.

Yamuka Health Board Chairman, Ayanti Biriba, described the birthing houses as a major milestone for the community, saying mothers have faced enormous hardships over the years due to the lack of nearby health services.

“Many mothers suffered because there was nowhere nearby for safe deliveries,” Biriba said.

“These birthing houses will now provide comfort and safety for pregnant mothers while also helping our trained VBAs monitor pregnancies and make referrals when needed.” he said.

Biriba said SIL’s assistance to the community has been ongoing which previous funding support of K18,000 to train 10 Volunteer Birth Attendants.

According to Biriba, the VBAs have so far safely assisted in the delivery of more than 160 babies without complications while referring 12 high-risk mothers to Kainantu Hospital for specialised care.

“The training has equipped our VBAs with skills to identify risk factors early and ensure mothers receive proper medical attention,” he said.

He added that the Yamuka Health Board, established in 2006, currently consists of 25 members, including the 10 trained VBAs serving the surrounding communities.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Specialist Acting Hospital Manager and Gynaecologist, Dr Joseph Kuk, stressed the importance of using the birthing houses as temporary waiting facilities while ensuring mothers continue to access professional hospital services when complications arise.

“These houses must be treated as waiting homes where VBAs can assess mothers and refer them early to hospitals,” Dr Kuk said.

“Hospitals have operating theatres, trained midwives and proper maternal healthcare services that are critical during emergencies.”

Despite the successful completion of the project a week ago, the birthing houses still require additional medical equipment, supplies and support to fully assist mothers during childbirth.

For the people of Yamuka, however, the project represents more than just buildings — it is a symbol of hope, compassion and the impact of international partnerships in reaching some of Papua New Guinea’s most isolated communities.

The project comes at a time when many rural communities across Papua New Guinea continue to face severe shortages in maternal healthcare, poor road access and a lack of medical facilities.

The birthing houses were built at a total cost of K30,000 through funding support from the Summer Institute of Linguistics (SIL), with donations sourced from international church communities overseas.

The facilities will provide safe spaces for mothers without complications to deliver their babies under the care of trained Volunteer Birth Attendants (VBAs).