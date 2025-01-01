Crime Highlands Life News Papua New Guinea Politics Southern

STATE WITNESSES TO GIVE EVIDENCE IN THE PROSECUTION OF STATE VS YAFAI

by Lorraine Jimal01573

Commissioner of Police, David Manning, has confirmed the matter between the State and Jacob Yafai will continue before the National Court today.

COP Manning stated that after a extensive investigation into the alleged misuse of funds, the accused has been arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Defraud, Misappropriation and False Pretences, as outlined in the Criminal Code Act.

The confirmation of the prosecution follows an extensive investigation by the Police, Commissioner Manning noted the central role of State Witnesses in presenting articulate evidence to the Courts.

“The Prosecution will allege serious and complex offending by the Accused in this matter,” Commissioner Manning confirmed.

“A significant number of State Witnesses will give evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the charges in this matter.

“These witnesses include the Prime Minister, James Marape MP, who will give evidence as a State Witness today.”

The Commissioner commended the work of Investigators and the Public Prosecutor in bringing this matter before the Court.

“It is reassuring to see the close and professional co-operation between Police and the Office of the Public Prosecutor to bring these significant matters before the Court. This ensures the validity of evidence presented so the accused can be tried in a manner as afforded by our democratic process.

“This matter is now before the Courts for consideration. I will provide further at the appropriate time following proceedings.” Manning said.

