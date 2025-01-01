MOROBE UNIVERSITY TO BE ESTABLISHED

By Jessica Nui

Morobe Provincial Member Luther Wenge has announced that plans are already in place for the establishment of the proposed “University of Morobe” by 2027.

Wenge made this statement following the appointment of the Morobe University Establishment Committee.

Governor Wenge confirmed the appointment of a committee for the proposed University of Morobe to be located in Lae.

He announced the former-Wapenamanda district member and lawyer, Rimbink Pato will be chairing the team with various academic credentials across different disciplines.

“The Morobe Provincial Government through its Provincial Executive Council has agreed and resolved that we will proceed to set up its university and that university will be called the Morobe University.”

According to Wenge, the Provincial Government would be allocating a K10 million as the initial capital from the Wafi-Golpu Infrastructure Development Grants (IDG) to establish the University.

“Initially, now we’re going to put in K10 Million. From the IDG, we will be putting K10 Million to begin the work of the university, because we want the university must be open and for classes in early 2027,” Wenge said.

Governor said, consultations have taken place with the National government and the Department of Higher Education, Research Technology.

“We will initially put the money to begin the establishment of the university but we will consult with the national government to give us assistance. We have consulted with the office of Higher Education and they are in support to help us set up the university.

We have to make sure we comply with the technical requirements. We have to satisfy the requirement,” the provincial member said.

He said the proposed university will initially begin with faculties that require less infrastructure and funds to setup, like Education, Law, Commerce and Information Technology.

He said the establishment will help the government ease the problem of limited spaces in tertiary institutions as well as service the people of Morobe.

Further discussions like the acquisition of land for the university to be built and the supply of lecturers have already taken place and awaiting approval after the proposed bill is passed in parliament.