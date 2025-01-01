NATIONAL STREET CHILDREN RESPONSE AND CHILD PROTECTION INITIATIVES LAUNCH

The National Office for Child and Family Services (NOCFS) has launched the National Street Children Response Strategy, a toll-free child protection hotline, and other key interventions aimed at addressing the concerns surrounding street children and child welfare in the country.

Minister for Youth, Religion, and Community Development, Jason Peter, Secretary Jerry Ubase and heads of ministerial agencies launched the National Street Children Identification and Response Program, National Child Protection in Emergency Response Strategy, National Street Children Report, Corporate Plan 2025-2027, Annual Operation Plan 2025, and the Child Protection Toll-Free Emergency Service Hotline Number – 1800234.

Minister Peter commended the Acting Director of NOCFS, Jerry Wap, for his leadership in addressing child protection concerns.

“This is a milestone achievement for the Marape-Rosso government in safeguarding the safety and welfare of our children.” Minister Peter said.

“The government through the NOCFS is working hard to tackle issues affecting street children and child welfare. However, parents and guardians must also take responsibility. Children are not just our future; they are our present, given by God. We must take good care of them,” Peter said.

Minister Peter reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with provincial and district authorities to decentralize child protection services starting from the National Capital District.

Acting Director of NOCFS, Jerry Wap delivered an emotional tribute to former director the late Simon Yanis, who played a key role in establishing NOCFS.

“Today, we launch the achievements made during my three-month tenure as acting director. For too long, children have suffered from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. We cannot continue to ignore these issues.”

“Our theme is ‘Change a Generation, Shape the Future.’ We will start by identifying street children, collecting data, and integrating them back into their families.”

“NOCFS, in partnership with stakeholders, will begin identifying and processing street children in the National Capital District (NCD) from March 10, 2025, before expanding to other urban areas.

“We have no time to wait. Our hotline is now active to respond to street children and all child protection issues nationwide,” Mr Wap said.

Department for Community Development and Religion Secretary, Jerry Ubase, provided insights into the governance structure of NOCFS, highlighting its alignment with the Lukautim Pikinini Act.

“The Council reflects a collaborative commitment to addressing child welfare issues. I thank development partners like UNICEF, Save the Children, government agencies, NGOs, and churches for their efforts,” Ubase said.

UNICEF Chief Child Protection Officer, Ms. Paula Vargas, praised the initiative, citing alarming global statistics.

“Eighty percent of children worldwide experience or witness violence. PNG’s commitment today is a step towards ending violence against children and we look forward to continuous partnership.”

The event concluded with a demonstration of the Hotline Number 1800234, which will be used to report and process cases of street children. The initiative will start in NCD this week and expand to other provinces.