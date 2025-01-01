STATE FUNERAL FOR LATE RT. SIR JULIUS CHAN BEGINS

By James Guken

The official state funeral for the late Rt. Hon. Sir Julius Chan, GCL GCMG KBE PC, MP, began on Friday, January 31, 2025, with events held in both Port Moresby and Kavieng, New Ireland Province.

Day 1: Friday, January 31

The state funeral began with the casket being transported from Kavieng to Port Moresby. At 12:30 PM, the casket was placed aboard a chartered flight at Kavieng Airport, departing for Port Moresby. It arrived at the APEC VIP Terminal around 2:15 PM before being taken to Erima Funeral Home, where it will remain overnight.

Day 2: Saturday, February 1

On Saturday, February 1, the public will be invited to pay their respects as the casket remains at Erima Funeral Home. A special viewing will be held for the New Ireland community at Kopkop College in Gerehu.

Day 3: Sunday, February 2

Sunday will feature the official state funeral service at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Port Moresby. The casket will depart from Erima Funeral Home at 9:00 AM, escorted by a PNG Defence Force ceremonial guard. After the service, the casket will be transported to the Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium for the National Hauskrai program, where tributes, speeches, and presentations will be made. The day will conclude with the casket’s return to Erima Funeral Home.

Day 4: Monday, February 3

On the final day of the state funeral, the casket will depart Erima Funeral Home for the Grand Hall at the National Parliament House, where members of parliament and state dignitaries will pay their respects. The casket will then be escorted by the PNG Defence Force to APEC Port Moresby VIP Terminal, where a 19-gun salute will be performed. Afterward, the casket will be flown back to Kavieng, bringing an end to the official state funeral program.

Sir Julius Chan, a key figure in Papua New Guinea’s history, is remembered for his leadership and commitment to the nation. His famous quote, “When I look out across the sea, I think of the unknown. It is to that world of adventure that we all must go,” speaks to his spirit of adventure and vision for the future.

The funeral services are being attended by invited guests, dignitaries, and the public, honoring the life and legacy of Sir Julius Chan.