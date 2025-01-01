BIRD HONORS SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP

Picture supplied

In honoring the special relationship between New Ireland and East Sepik Province, ESP Governor Allan Bird thanked the late Sir Julius Chan for his services to the country.

Governor made these comments while sharing his experiences working with the late Sir Julius.

Governor Bird described Sir Julius as the last of his kind, men who were set apart by destiny to do things no one else could.

He emphasized that leaders like Sir Julius were not transactional but principled, and they served as guiding posts in history

“I was very privileged to serve alongside him in the opposition and to be invited to New Ireland to witness his special relationship with his people.

He afforded us the rare opportunity last September to honor him in the same way he honored Sir Michael when he was alive. For that, the Sepik people are grateful.” Governor Bird said.

“On behalf of the Sepik people, I thank you papa (father) for your service to our country and more so for the special relationship you had with the Sepik people through Sir Michael.” Governor Bird said.

“To Lady Stella, the children, grandchildren and the people of New Ireland, we grieve with you and we share your loss as we honour this great man. Rest well Sir Julius. We will miss you.” Bird said.