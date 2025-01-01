Highlands Islands Life News Papua New Guinea Politics

LAGAIP MP MOURNS PASSING OF LATE SIR JULIUS CHAN

by Lorraine Jimal0809

Lagaip MP Aimos Akem expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the senior statesman and former Prime Minister, Sir Julius Chan.

Mr. Akem shared his experiences of working with Sir Julius for only seven months during his time in the Opposition.

“Our last man who stood tall has just passed on. “May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Akem added.

Lufa MP and Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change Simo Kilepa added that it is now confirmed that the last man standing has fallen.

Minister Kilepa expressed his sympathy and regrets over Sir Julius passing saying if only he could have lived to witness the 50th Independence Anniversary.

Related posts

PNG’s Gender Equity and Social Inclusion Policy for Microfinance Institutions

EMTV Online

New Police Vehicle for Sumkar District Cops

Martha Louis

Papua New Guinea’s Rich Culture

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!