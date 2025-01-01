LAGAIP MP MOURNS PASSING OF LATE SIR JULIUS CHAN

Lagaip MP Aimos Akem expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the senior statesman and former Prime Minister, Sir Julius Chan.

Mr. Akem shared his experiences of working with Sir Julius for only seven months during his time in the Opposition.

“Our last man who stood tall has just passed on. “May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Akem added.

Lufa MP and Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change Simo Kilepa added that it is now confirmed that the last man standing has fallen.

Minister Kilepa expressed his sympathy and regrets over Sir Julius passing saying if only he could have lived to witness the 50th Independence Anniversary.