Spreading the superannuation gospel to Finschhafen

National Superannuation Fund, Nasfund, is continuing efforts in promoting retirement savings to communities.

In a most recent engagement this month, a team from Nasund’s Lae Branch travelled to Finschhafen.

They invited by the Wamora Farmer’s Association, a collective of coffee, cocoa and vanilla farmers from the Wareo region of Kotte LLG, Finschhafen.

Nasfund conducted awareness and registration of members in late November during its first visit to the area.

On the 23rd of December, Nasfund Special Projects Manager Judah Waffi led a second delegation, including representatives from Digicel CellMoni and Bank South Pacific (BSP).

“This visit is to deliver the Nasfund memberships cards to the 310 members of Wamora Farmers Association who are now registered with Eda Supa, our savings product for the informal sector.

The inclusion of BSP and CellMoni is to reinforce the commitment of each of Nasfund’s institutions to empower people in rural areas with avenues for Banking and Savings.

Nasfund recently signed an MOU with Digicel CellMoni for the use of CellMoni services to enable rural communities to deposit their savings contributions.

“We were warmly welcomed by communities, as it also allowed people to learn first-hand the importance of saving for retirement through superannuation.

It was an exciting time for the new members of Nasfund as they received their membership cards.”

The new members can now use this membership card as a valid form of identification for many other services, and also benefit from discounts through the Nasfund’s Membership Discount Program (MDP)

The visit to Finschhafen concludes Nasfund’s outreach efforts across the Morobe Province in 2021, following a similar visit to Mumeng in Bulolo District.

This was in addition to a presentation to participants at the Small Scale Mining Trade Show and Convention, where alluvial miners from across the Morobe Province, as well as from around the country participated.

As the country’s largest and leading superannuation provider, Nasfund aims to continue to go where the people are so that many more Papua New Guineans can save for retirement.

In the coming year, similar visits will continue to be made to more communities, to ensure that more people know about superannuation and benefit from their participation in saving for retirement.

The progress made in the Morobe province has been made possible following the signing of an MoU with the Morobe Provincial Government earlier this year to promote a closer working relationship.