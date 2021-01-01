Kind gesture surprises Lihir Secondary school



Lihir Secondary School was the chosen recipient of a private donation from one of Newcrest Lihir’s, business partner companies.

In a kind gesture, the Hastings Deering team in Lihir made a private donation of K5000 to the school as a way of giving back to the community.

Lihir Secondary School Deputy Principal Academic, George Karong, expressed gratitude and appreciation to Hastings Deering for the kind donation, saying it would go a long way in helping to educate kids on the island.

“This year we continue to maintain high academic standard. This donation will help us purchase curriculum materials for our students to do much better next year; thank you so much,” said the Deputy Principal.

Hastings Deering employees had luck on their side when one of them had his name drawn from Newcrest Lihir’s COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Draw.

Hastings Deering representative, Aaron Nuttall said, Christmas is a time of giving, so the team didn’t think twice about donating the prize money to the school. He added that Hastings Deering Lihir employees are 100% fully vaccinated.

“This is a great demonstration of our Newcrest value – Caring About People.

Not only have the Hastings Deering team contributed to the health of the Lihir workforce and community by getting vaccinated, but when rewarded for doing so they have paid it forward with this donation to the school. A great result all round, thanks guys,” said Pandemic Lead Chris Barry.

Although Hastings Deering representatives were unable to make the presentation in person, they were represented by the Newcrest Community Relations Team.