Alcohol the main cause of NYE disruptions

New Year Operations in Lae over the weekend were disturbed by alcohol related incidents.

Sporadic fights were reported in most areas of the city.

In one incident securities guards looking after a company named ‘Pipe Makers’ were confronted by youths from Biwat Compound in the Bumbu settlement.

Police were called in to assist, however, several police vehicles were stoned and shot at by home made guns.

Reinforcements had to be called in to neutralise the situation.

One policeman was injured during the encounter. He was slashed with a tip of a bush knife across his face.

He is now in a stable condition and is recovering.

Alcohol related incidents are chaotic and continue to interfere with peace and good order within communities. Relevant authorities are being urged to take note of and address the alcohol related issues being faced by society.