SPECIALIST HOSPITAL OPENED

The pleas and cries of the people of East Sepik Province have been eased with the opening of their Specialist Hospital yesterday.

East Sepik Provincial Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Mathew Kaluvia during the opening said the deteriorating state of the health facility in the province has hindered effective service delivery.

The health facility was built in 1961 without major maintenance and refurbishment which affected services rendered to patients as some had to fly out of the province to seek medical services.

This new state of the art facility will provide modern health services to the people.

“This modern hospital is the state of the art modern hospital and consists of most advance medical equipment and will provide advanced health service delivery in the Accident & Emergency Department, Radiology Department, Obstetrics & Gynecology Department, and the operating theatre,” Kaluvia said.

Prime Minister James Marape officially opened the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority specialist Hospital and renamed it to ‘Great Chief Michael Somare Memorial Hospital.

“We have picked up from our fathers’ generation and are doing the work. Have hope, have faith and contribute to your country with good law and order, productive living and healthy lifestyle.

“It is now with great pleasure that I declare this new modern K250 million Hospital officially opened and may this hospital bless East Sepik and PNG”.

PM Marape said they will continue to support and ensure the hospital functions to serve its purpose.

“From the National Government, we look forward to supporting more work here in ensuring the hospital is safe and functioning. I have K10 million for land reclamation to secure this precinct, we gave K3 million for the feasibility study of a hydro or power solution. I ask the PHA to use the K15 million we passed over last year to tender and start the building as we progress to the next phase. To my people here, you deserve the best and we are here to assist you”, Marape said.

The Prime Minister also took time out to acknowledge the former government under the leadership of Peter O’Neill.

“I want to thank the O’Neill Government for initiating this project and because it was due to the people of ESP, we came into office and pushed it off the ground with counterpart funding for this project as well as others like the Enga Hospital making it possible for today’s opening of this modern hospital,” Marape said.

“But this is not just a Sepik hospital but a national asset as we seek to unbundle the Sepik economy into a powerhouse that contributes to our national economic progress and well-being.

“As we work with Sepik to grow the rural and provincial economy, this modern health facility will be an economic insurance to investors, businesses, public servants, people and citizens who live and work in this big rich province and region of our country,” said PM Marape.

Prime Minister Marape also acknowledged the staff and management for their efforts in serving the people.

“ ESPHA and CEO and health workers, I thank you all for your work thus far but now going forward, work faithfully, work better and serve God’s people diligently here in Wewak ESP.

PM Marape also committed an additional funding of K5 million to build the seawall to safeguard this modern facility.