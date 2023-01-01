AIR NIUGINI AND PNGTPA DISCUSS PARTNERSHIP

The head of PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA) Chief Executive officer Eric Mossman Uvovo and the Air Niugini Acting Chief Executive officer Gary Seddon had a meeting yesterday to discuss partnership and a way forward for the organizations to flourish.

The CEOs met to share ideas, discuss challenges and opportunities to encourage a more collaborative approach towards tourism development in the country.

PNGTPA CEO expressed that, TPA would be willing to establish an agreement with Air Niugini to commit to a series of tourism initiatives.

“TPA is excited about the prospect of collaboration if it benefits tourism SMEs and PNG tourism businesses. Tourism grows local economies with substantial job growth,” Uvovo said.

Air Niugini Acting CEO Seddon recognised tourism efforts across the country and plan to restart it after years of restrictions due to Covid 19 pandemic.

This is another way of helping tourism industry to go into full operation this year.